iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $149,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $308.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,189. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

