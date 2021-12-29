iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $25,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $308.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

