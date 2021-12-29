iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Heron Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 3.6% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.99. The company had a trading volume of 33,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,027. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.45 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

