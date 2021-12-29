iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Reduced by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 561,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,544 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $43,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,793. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

