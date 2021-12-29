iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

