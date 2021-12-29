iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.58. 7,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,729. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $94.12 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

