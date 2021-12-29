iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $282.12 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $224.35 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.43.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

