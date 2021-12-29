iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 4.9% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $282.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.43. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.35 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

