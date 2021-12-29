iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

