iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.59

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.59 and last traded at $87.59, with a volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.71.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 245.2% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.