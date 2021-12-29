iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,248 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in iStar were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iStar by 1,710.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 334,560 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in iStar by 266.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 37,852 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in iStar by 11.7% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 998,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 104,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iStar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,004,000 after acquiring an additional 202,301 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iStar by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

