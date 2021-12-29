Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 64,519 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $456.66 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.76%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.4316 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itaú Corpbanca stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 1,836.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

