iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.22. Approximately 1,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 306,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

Specifically, CEO Michel Detheux sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $45,796.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $560,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,420 shares of company stock valued at $14,493,294 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.03 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.03.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

