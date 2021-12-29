Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $612.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.35.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

