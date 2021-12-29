JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of JAKKS Pacific have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from strategic acquisitions, solid international footprint, focus on innovation and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees. Moreover, the company realizes the importance of online retailing and shifted focus to boosting online sales. It also continues to modify its sales and logistics capabilities in order to support the same. JAKKS Pacific is also connecting with customers through digital videos, display banners and social ads, which would improve customer experience. Such investment in digital innovation will help in brand building apart from helping the company to capitalize on the increasingly lucrative technology-based gaming market. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up over the past 60 days.”

JAKK stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc acquired 160,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $4,886,592.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3,243.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 236,191 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

