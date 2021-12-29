James T. Treace Sells 6,437 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $112,390.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.