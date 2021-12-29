Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,911 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.73% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 118.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 2,196.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,044,000.

Get First Trust Chindia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNI opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a one year low of $44.47 and a one year high of $75.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.