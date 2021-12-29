Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $931,000 Stake in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.19% of Sprague Resources worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. Sprague Resources LP has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $665.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.29 million. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 102.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources LP will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.54%.

In other Sprague Resources news, CFO David C. Long bought 9,000 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Long bought 5,000 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRLP. TheStreet cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

