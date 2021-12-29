Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20.

