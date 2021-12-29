Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 639 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,794,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

