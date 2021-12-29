Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,036 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,764,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,006,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,888,000 after buying an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

IDEV stock opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $70.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20.

