Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Acquired by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth $247,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth $4,145,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,958 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

JSML stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $64.76. 20,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $73.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.