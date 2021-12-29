Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Janus International Group.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus International Group (JBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.