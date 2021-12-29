Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to post earnings per share of $3.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.29 and the lowest is $3.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $4.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.36 to $15.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $18.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $130.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.11. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $371,007.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,264 shares of company stock worth $3,016,353 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.