Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 243,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,292,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 66,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 312,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,395,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $50,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $170.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $448.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.