Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.39

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.39 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 2,041 ($27.44), with a volume of 713742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,050.32 ($27.56).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JMAT shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($33.74) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,900 ($38.98) to GBX 2,500 ($33.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($38.31) to GBX 2,800 ($37.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.64) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.12) to GBX 2,290 ($30.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,580 ($34.68).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,298.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,716.45. The firm has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Chris Mottershead purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($26.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650 ($26,414.84). Also, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($30.85) per share, with a total value of £413.10 ($555.32). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,578 in the last quarter.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.