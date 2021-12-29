JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Trading Down 0.1%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.73 and last traded at $64.73. 2,276 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.51% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

