JUST (JST) Market Capitalization Hits $401.01 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, JUST has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. JUST has a market cap of $401.01 million and $350.40 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.77 or 0.07831849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,266.76 or 0.99975451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00073318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00051385 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

