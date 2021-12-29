Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.11

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and traded as high as $43.00. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 365 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $440.44 million, a P/E ratio of -142.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Life Insurance’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -337.50%.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

