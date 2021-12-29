Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Kansas City Southern has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

KSU stock opened at $293.59 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $315.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

