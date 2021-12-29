Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
Karat Packaging stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.15. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $25.91.
In other news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $56,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $94,201.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at $129,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at $769,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at $8,148,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at $8,420,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at $1,136,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.
