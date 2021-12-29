Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Karat Packaging stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.15. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $102.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $56,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $94,201.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at $129,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at $769,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at $8,148,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at $8,420,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at $1,136,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

