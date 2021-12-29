Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 17,914 shares.The stock last traded at $35.11 and had previously closed at $36.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.
The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.01.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its stake in Karooooo by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
