Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 17,914 shares.The stock last traded at $35.11 and had previously closed at $36.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.01.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its stake in Karooooo by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

