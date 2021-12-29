KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in KB Home were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in KB Home during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of KB Home by 0.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 42.9% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 24,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of KB Home by 19.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

