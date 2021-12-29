KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $19.77

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.77, but opened at $19.32. KE shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 18,950 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.12 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 131.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KE by 1,656.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719,482 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in KE by 77.3% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KE by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,326,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KE by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,401 shares during the last quarter.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

