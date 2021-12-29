Keel Point LLC Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,932 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 61,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Cowen increased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $116.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.27, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.