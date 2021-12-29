Keel Point LLC Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 486.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

