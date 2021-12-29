Kelman Lazarov Inc. Buys 7,740 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,691,000 after buying an additional 231,464 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after buying an additional 202,702 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 61,608 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 182,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,724 shares during the period.

NUBD opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

