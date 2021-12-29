Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $36.44 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,889 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 12.8% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.54% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $36,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.37.

