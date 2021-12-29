Kelman Lazarov Inc. Invests $557,000 in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILCG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,477,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $17,275,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $12,808,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $8,318,000.

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $68.34. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $73.77.

