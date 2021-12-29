Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $206.49

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $206.49 and last traded at $206.40, with a volume of 7057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.43.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.11 and its 200-day moving average is $174.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

