Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $206.49

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $206.49 and last traded at $206.40, with a volume of 7057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

