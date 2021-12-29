Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Lowered by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,948,000 after acquiring an additional 258,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,061,000 after acquiring an additional 438,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $139.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

