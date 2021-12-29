Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
KGFHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Investec raised shares of Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Kingfisher stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52.
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
