Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

