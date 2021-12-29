Kleros Price Up 45% Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 45% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $74.11 million and $2.19 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003671 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00033150 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $198.23 or 0.00418403 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,348,297 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

