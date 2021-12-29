Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 282.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 66,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.