Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Buys 53 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26,123.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $323.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.15. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

