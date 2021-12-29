Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Buys New Shares in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth $98,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in FirstCash by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FirstCash by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 16.1% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

FCFS opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

FCFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

