Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 25.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,990,000 after acquiring an additional 131,917 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.7% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 120,136 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $224.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

