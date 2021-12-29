Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 3,595 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,112 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $84.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.